Analytisch
Wir möchten für Sie unseren Service so gut wie möglich machen. Daher verbessern wir unsere Services und Ihr Nutzungserlebnis stetig. Um dies zu tun, möchten wir die Nutzung des Services analysieren und in statistischer Form auswerten.

Marketing
Um Ihnen unser Angebot kostenfrei anbieten zu können, finanzieren wir uns u.a. durch Werbeeinblendungen und richten werbliche und nicht-werbliche Inhalte auf Ihre Interessen aus. Dafür arbeiten wir mit ausgewählten Partnern zusammen. Ihre Einstellungen können Sie jederzeit mit Klick auf Datenschutz im unteren Bereich unserer Webseite anpassen. Ausführlichere Informationen zu den folgenden ausgeführten Verarbeitungszwecken finden Sie ebenfalls in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
Wir benötigen Ihre Zustimmung für die folgenden Verarbeitungszwecke:
Informationen auf einem Gerät speichern und/oder abrufen
Für die Ihnen angezeigten Verarbeitungszwecke können Cookies, Geräte-Kennungen oder andere Informationen auf Ihrem Gerät gespeichert oder abgerufen werden.
Auswahl einfacher Anzeigen
Anzeigen können Ihnen basierend auf den Inhalten, die Sie ansehen, der Anwendung, die Sie verwenden oder Ihrem ungefähren Standort oder Ihrem Gerätetyp eingeblendet werden.
Ein personalisiertes Anzeigen-Profil erstellen
Über Sie und Ihre Interessen kann ein Profil erstellt werden, um Ihnen für Sie relevante personalisierte Anzeigen einzublenden.
Personalisierte Anzeigen auswählen
Personalisierte Anzeigen können Ihnen basierend auf einem über Sie erstellten Profil eingeblendet werden.
Ein personalisiertes Inhalts-Profil erstellen
Über Sie und Ihre Interessen kann ein Profil erstellt werden, um Ihnen für Sie relevante personalisierte Inhalte anzuzeigen.
Credit Card Comparison
Free of charge and without obligation
Nowhere Better Guarantee
Exclusive bonus promotions
Wie möchten Sie die Karten vergleichen?

 Free of charge and without obligation

 Nowhere Better Guarantee

 Exclusive bonus promotions

Credit Card Comparison
How to find the best credit card in germany

Quick Overview

  • To get a credit card in Germany, compare offers on CHECK24, fill out the online application form and confirm your identity via video call.
  • Banks often require a residence permit valid for at least two years for non-German nationals.There are several types of credit cards in Germany.
  • The main differences between them are the way they are billed and the way your credit score is checked to receive them. 

Best credit card in Germany

To make it easier for you to choose the best credit card, our CHECK24 credit card experts have developed a points system. This system is based on the cards' most important features as well as customer feedback. In the following overview, we show you the most popular credit cards from our comparison.

1. TF Mastercard Gold
1,4 KARTENNOTE sehr gut
0 €
Kostenlos weltweit
Kostenpflichtig weltweit
zum Antrag
mehr Infos
2. Barclays Visa
1,1 KARTENNOTE Testsieger
0 €
Kostenlos weltweit
Kostenlos weltweit
zum Antrag
mehr Infos
3. Hanseatic Bank GenialCard
1,3 KARTENNOTE sehr gut
0 €
Kostenlos weltweit
Kostenlos weltweit außer in Deutschland
zum Antrag
mehr Infos
4. Gebührenfrei Mastercard GOLD
1,6 KARTENNOTE gut
0 €
Kostenlos weltweit
Kostenpflichtig weltweit
zum Antrag
mehr Infos
5. Santander BestCard Basic
1,3 KARTENNOTE sehr gut
0 €
Kostenlos Eurozone
Kostenlos weltweit
zum Antrag
mehr Infos
Credit card provider: experiences, ratings & tests

Customers who have already successfully applied for a credit card can rate the provider. These customer reviews are an important part of our service as they consider aspects such as customer service, fee structure and additional services. By sharing their personal experiences, our customers help other customers to find a credit card that matches their needs.

Credit card systems in Germany

Visa logo
Visa

The Visa credit card is accepted for payments and cash withdrawals in Germany and around the world. In addition, many Visa cards offer extensive bonus programmes and insurance benefits. The annual fee for a Visa credit card depends on the provider. Some credit cards are permanently free of charge, others only in the first year.

Mastercard logo
Mastercard

The Mastercard credit card is a popular payment method worldwide. The fee structure varies depending on the card issuer, although there are often permanent free options or a feeless first year. Furthermore, some Mastercards provide additional benefits such as travel insurance or bonus programmes even with free credit cards.

American Express logo
American Express

American Express is not as common in Germany as Visa and Mastercard, but is easily accepted in many hotels, restaurants and online shops. Monthly fees for the Amex credit card can range from 0 to 60 euros. However, these cards offer more wide-ranging service packages. These include, for example, comprehensive travel insurance and access to airport lounges worldwide.

How to get a credit card in Germany

Compare

In the CHECK24 credit card comparison you will find a large number of credit cards and get an overview of fees, interest rates and other terms and conditions. 

Apply

To apply for a credit card, fill out the online application. You only need a few personal details and in some cases a proof of income. 

Verify

As part of a digital identification process, confirm your identity via video call using your ID card or passport with proof of residence. Staff is multilingual.

Free expert support

Our CHECK24 credit card experts will answer your questions about applying for and using a credit card in Germany. They will help you find the right credit card for your needs.

Requirements for applying for a credit card in Germany

The banks place certain requirements on the applicant depending on the type of card. The following general requirements usually apply for a credit card with a credit limit (charge or revolving):

  • adult: You must be at least 18 years old.
  • residence in Germany: You must be registered in Germany.
  • German bank account: To get a credit card, you need a German bank account. Monthly statements and transactions are processed via this account.
  • regular income: A regular income will provide banks a proof of financial stability. For some providers you need to present a salary document.
  • a good credit rating: To assess your creditworthiness credit card providers request a Schufa report.

For people without German nationality banks often also require a residence permit that must be valid for at least two years.

Good to know

Credit rating and role of Schufa in Germany

Schufa is a company that evaluates the creditworthiness of consumers based on their financial history and creates a report that helps banks to assess risk. They collect data from different sources, such as banks, credit card companies, mobile phone providers and other contractors. The score can influence the approval or rejection of a credit card application.

Foreigners can only obtain a Schufa report if they have lived in Germany for some time and have a German bank account. Otherwise, you must provide other proof of your financial reliability. This could be a letter of reference from your previous bank, for example.

Responsible use of a credit card (charge or revolving) can help build your credit score. This is particularly important if you are staying in Germany for longer and want to finance a property or a car, for example.

Types of credit cards in Germany

Charge Card
Charge Card

Charge cards are the most common type of credit cards in Germany. Banks check your creditworthiness before issuing a charge card, because with the card they allow you to use a short-term, interest-free loan. The full amount is automatically debited from your account at the end of the month. 

Revolving Card
Revolving Card

Revolving credit cards allow the cardholder to choose between repaying the total amount at once or in instalments. Interest is charged for payment by instalments. The instalments are usually between five and ten percent of the amount owed or a fixed minimum amount per month. After full repayment of the credit line, interest no longer accrues. A credit worthiness check is required for the revolving card.

Debit Card
Debit Card

A current account without a credit limit but with a debit card is a good alternative to a credit card. It is easier to open this type of bank account instead of getting a credit card, because banks do not check your creditworthiness. With a debit card, you can withdraw money from your account and make cashless payments without getting into debt. Amounts paid are debited directly from your account.

Prepaid Card
Prepaid Card

Prepaid credit cards need to be topped up with money before they can be used. They are ideal for foreigners with no financial history in Germany as they do not require a credit check. You can use a prepaid credit card wherever credit cards are accepted, but this type of card is often not suitable for making deposits on car hire or hotel bookings.

Online Credit Card
Online Credit Card

Online credit cards in Germany are also known as digital or virtual credit cards. They are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience. Virtual credit cards are compatible with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay and are typically used for mobile payments or online purchases.

CHECK24 tip

Which German Credit Card is the best to use when studying in Germany?

The best credit card in Germany for students depends on individual needs and usage behaviour. However, there are some features that make a credit card particularly student-friendly: low or no annual fees for the credit card and no fees for payment and withdrawing cash in Germany.

Prepaid cards or a current account with a debit card can be a good alternative for students who are in Germany for a semester abroad and have no Schufa data. These options allow students to get a card and make payments without the bank carrying out a credit worthiness check.Text

Credit card fees in Germany

Before applying for a German credit card, it is advisable to check all possible costs and compare the offers from different providers in order to find the right product with the most favourable conditions. The following costs may be charged:

Annual fee

Some providers charge a monthly or annual fee. The amount of the fee often depends on the benefits of the card. There are also many providers who offer a free credit card without an annual fee.

Foreign currency fees

For transactions in foreign currency, i.e. a currency other than euros, often a fee is charged – usually a certain percentage of the amount.

Withdrawal fee

Withdrawing cash from an ATM can also incur costs. The fees for cash withdrawals are charged either as a fixed amount or as a percentage of the amount withdrawn.

Interest on debit balances

Interest charges are incurred if you choose the instalment facility on a revolving credit card. It is based on the outstanding amount and can be up to 25 percent depending on the provider.

Fees for crypto currencies and shares

In addition, special fees may apply if the credit card is used for trading crypto currencies or for securities transactions.

Block German credit card in case of loss

If your card gets stolen or is suspected of being misused, you should block it as soon as possible. The general blocking emergency number is +49 116 116. You will be forwarded to the relevant card issuer. Alternatively, you can also contact the card provider directly, either your bank or Mastercard, Visa, American Express or Diners Club.

Note date and time of the call to rule out of any liability. Make a note of the date and time of the call to avoid any liability. You should also contact the Police if you suspect that something's stolen.

Lisa Wolf ()
Online Editor Finance

Lisa has been part of CHECK24's online editorial team since 2022. As a trained banker, she is familiar with the topics surrounding the world of finance and prepares them in a simple and understandable way for readers.

