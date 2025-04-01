Good to know

Credit rating and role of Schufa in Germany



Schufa is a company that evaluates the creditworthiness of consumers based on their financial history and creates a report that helps banks to assess risk. They collect data from different sources, such as banks, credit card companies, mobile phone providers and other contractors. The score can influence the approval or rejection of a credit card application.



Foreigners can only obtain a Schufa report if they have lived in Germany for some time and have a German bank account. Otherwise, you must provide other proof of your financial reliability. This could be a letter of reference from your previous bank, for example.



Responsible use of a credit card (charge or revolving) can help build your credit score. This is particularly important if you are staying in Germany for longer and want to finance a property or a car, for example.