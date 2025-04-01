Free of charge and without obligation
To make it easier for you to choose the best credit card, our CHECK24 credit card experts have developed a points system. This system is based on the cards' most important features as well as customer feedback. In the following overview, we show you the most popular credit cards from our comparison.
Customers who have already successfully applied for a credit card can rate the provider. These customer reviews are an important part of our service as they consider aspects such as customer service, fee structure and additional services. By sharing their personal experiences, our customers help other customers to find a credit card that matches their needs.
The Visa credit card is accepted for payments and cash withdrawals in Germany and around the world. In addition, many Visa cards offer extensive bonus programmes and insurance benefits. The annual fee for a Visa credit card depends on the provider. Some credit cards are permanently free of charge, others only in the first year.
The Mastercard credit card is a popular payment method worldwide. The fee structure varies depending on the card issuer, although there are often permanent free options or a feeless first year. Furthermore, some Mastercards provide additional benefits such as travel insurance or bonus programmes even with free credit cards.
American Express is not as common in Germany as Visa and Mastercard, but is easily accepted in many hotels, restaurants and online shops. Monthly fees for the Amex credit card can range from 0 to 60 euros. However, these cards offer more wide-ranging service packages. These include, for example, comprehensive travel insurance and access to airport lounges worldwide.
In the CHECK24 credit card comparison you will find a large number of credit cards and get an overview of fees, interest rates and other terms and conditions.
To apply for a credit card, fill out the online application. You only need a few personal details and in some cases a proof of income.
As part of a digital identification process, confirm your identity via video call using your ID card or passport with proof of residence. Staff is multilingual.
The banks place certain requirements on the applicant depending on the type of card. The following general requirements usually apply for a credit card with a credit limit (charge or revolving):
For people without German nationality banks often also require a residence permit that must be valid for at least two years.
Schufa is a company that evaluates the creditworthiness of consumers based on their financial history and creates a report that helps banks to assess risk. They collect data from different sources, such as banks, credit card companies, mobile phone providers and other contractors. The score can influence the approval or rejection of a credit card application.
Foreigners can only obtain a Schufa report if they have lived in Germany for some time and have a German bank account. Otherwise, you must provide other proof of your financial reliability. This could be a letter of reference from your previous bank, for example.
Responsible use of a credit card (charge or revolving) can help build your credit score. This is particularly important if you are staying in Germany for longer and want to finance a property or a car, for example.
Charge cards are the most common type of credit cards in Germany. Banks check your creditworthiness before issuing a charge card, because with the card they allow you to use a short-term, interest-free loan. The full amount is automatically debited from your account at the end of the month.
Revolving credit cards allow the cardholder to choose between repaying the total amount at once or in instalments. Interest is charged for payment by instalments. The instalments are usually between five and ten percent of the amount owed or a fixed minimum amount per month. After full repayment of the credit line, interest no longer accrues. A credit worthiness check is required for the revolving card.
A current account without a credit limit but with a debit card is a good alternative to a credit card. It is easier to open this type of bank account instead of getting a credit card, because banks do not check your creditworthiness. With a debit card, you can withdraw money from your account and make cashless payments without getting into debt. Amounts paid are debited directly from your account.
Prepaid credit cards need to be topped up with money before they can be used. They are ideal for foreigners with no financial history in Germany as they do not require a credit check. You can use a prepaid credit card wherever credit cards are accepted, but this type of card is often not suitable for making deposits on car hire or hotel bookings.
Online credit cards in Germany are also known as digital or virtual credit cards. They are becoming increasingly popular due to their convenience. Virtual credit cards are compatible with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay and are typically used for mobile payments or online purchases.
The best credit card in Germany for students depends on individual needs and usage behaviour. However, there are some features that make a credit card particularly student-friendly: low or no annual fees for the credit card and no fees for payment and withdrawing cash in Germany.
Prepaid cards or a current account with a debit card can be a good alternative for students who are in Germany for a semester abroad and have no Schufa data. These options allow students to get a card and make payments without the bank carrying out a credit worthiness check.Text
Before applying for a German credit card, it is advisable to check all possible costs and compare the offers from different providers in order to find the right product with the most favourable conditions. The following costs may be charged:
Some providers charge a monthly or annual fee. The amount of the fee often depends on the benefits of the card. There are also many providers who offer a free credit card without an annual fee.
For transactions in foreign currency, i.e. a currency other than euros, often a fee is charged – usually a certain percentage of the amount.
Withdrawing cash from an ATM can also incur costs. The fees for cash withdrawals are charged either as a fixed amount or as a percentage of the amount withdrawn.
Interest charges are incurred if you choose the instalment facility on a revolving credit card. It is based on the outstanding amount and can be up to 25 percent depending on the provider.
In addition, special fees may apply if the credit card is used for trading crypto currencies or for securities transactions.
If your card gets stolen or is suspected of being misused, you should block it as soon as possible. The general blocking emergency number is +49 116 116. You will be forwarded to the relevant card issuer. Alternatively, you can also contact the card provider directly, either your bank or Mastercard, Visa, American Express or Diners Club.
Note date and time of the call to rule out of any liability. Make a note of the date and time of the call to avoid any liability. You should also contact the Police if you suspect that something's stolen.
