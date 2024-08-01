Nur notwendige Cookies
Nachhaltigkeit
Nachhaltigkeit
Kreditvergleich – günstiger geht's nicht!
Online loan comparison in Germany
Free of charge and without obligation
Über 37% sparen

CHECK24 Kunden finanzieren zu günstigeren Konditionen als Kreditnehmer im bundesweiten Durchschnitt. Laut Statistik der Deutschen Bundesbank vergaben die Banken in ganz Deutschland ihre Konsumentenkredite 2022 mit einer Laufzeit über fünf Jahren zu einem durchschnittlichen Effektivzins von 6,69 % jährlich. Mit 4,19 % Effektivzins pro Jahr war die Kreditaufnahme über CHECK24 wie schon in den Jahren zuvor im Durchschnitt wesentlich günstiger. Für CHECK24 Kunden ergibt sich daraus ein Sparpotenzial von über 37 %. Die bundesweiten Zinssätze sind laut Bundesbank weiter gestiegen – beispielsweise im Dezember 2022 auf 7,79 %.
Aktuelle Informationen zu den Kreditzinsen.

Zum Angebot
Guaranteed Schufa neutral
Free advice from over 300 loan experts
Freie Verwendung
Freie Verwendung
Umschuldung/Kredit ablösen
Ausgleich Dispo
(Energetische) Modernisierung
Baufinanzierung
Gebrauchtfahrzeug
Neufahrzeug
Motorrad
Einrichtung/Möbel
PC/Audio/Video
Reise
Nowhere easier and faster: your CHECK24 service advantages
Personal
Our experts consult you personally in all questions regarding your loan.
Free
Our comparison and customer service are always free and non-binding for you.
Safe
Our data safety is TÜV certified and is keeping your data safe consequently.
Fast
Your speed advantage with CHECK24: Faster payout with online closing.
Schufa neutral
Compare your personal loan conditions guaranteed Schufa neutral with CHECK24.

Comparison and calculator:
Online loans in Germany

The most important facts about loans

  • With CHECK24 you can get any type of loan you might need in three easy steps.
  • To get a first impression of how your personal credit might look like, you can use the loan calculator free of charge and anonymously.
  • In order to get a loan in Germany you need to meet certain requirements regarding your age and employment situation.

Whether you need money for a car, to pay your movement to a German city or to send it to your loved ones back at home, you can always apply for a loan in Germany. There are a few things you need to know to successfully apply for a loan. With CHECK24 you will find the easiest way to borrow money.

How to get a loan with CHECK24:
Three simple steps

It only takes a few minutes to get a loan online with CHECK24. Just follow these steps.

Fill in your personal details

To get a loan you only need to fill in some information about your financial situation and personal details. You can also connect your online banking account to fill in this information automatically. 

Compare the results

After a few seconds you will see the loan offers from different banks, that match your data. Compare the offers and choose the loan that suits you best. 

Take out the loan

Complete the loan by uploading the needed documents, signing the contract and identifying yourself, all digitally. Once the bank has approved the loan, you will receive the money in your bank account.

Loan calculator

To find the perfect loan you can check which conditions suit you best. Use our free loan calculator to find out the impact of different parameters such as the interest rate or the duration of a loan. For example, you can see that the monthly payment will increase if you reduce the term of your loan. At the same time, you pay less interest.

How to use the loan calculator

Depending on what you want to calculate, you have three buttons at the top:

  • Monatliche Rate = monthly instalment
  • Kreditbetrag = credit amount
  • Laufzeit = duration of the loan

You simply enter the data requested and the potential annual percentage rate. In addition to the result you want to calculate, the loan calculator will always show you the total cost of the loan and the amount that you will pay for the interest.

What are the requirements for obtaining a loan in Germany?

To apply for a loan in Germany you must fulfil at least the following conditions:

  • You must be at least 18 years old.
  • You must live in Germany.
  • You must have a regular income.
  • You should have a permanent employment contract or at least one that is longer than the duration of the loan.
  • You must have a high degree of creditworthiness.

Depending on the type of loan you want to apply for, you may need to provide additional documentation.

EU Citizens must meet the same requirements as German citizens. They must be resident in Germany and have a German bank account.

Documents you need to apply for a loan as a non-EU citizen

As a non-EU citizen, you will also need to show proof of your residence permit. This is a card similar to an identity card, that also contains information about the conditions of your stay in Germany. Like every borrower, you also need to have a residence in Germany, which you can prove with your registration certificate. You will need a German bank account to pay and debit your loan.

CHECK24 notice

Identification with a non-German ID

When you apply for a credit, you must proof your identity. This can be done using VideoIdent or SofortIdent. All international passports are accepted as proof of identity. Along with the passport you need a registration certificate. VideoIdent also offers an English-speaking contact person to guide you through the process.

Why CHECK24?

Compare many offers

When you ask your bank for a loan you will get one offer. With CHECK24 you can compare the offers from hundreds of banks and find the perfect loan for you.

Compare as often as you like

You can compare loans as often as you like. Just change the credit amount, the purpose or the duration of the loan to get different offers.

Get help from one of our experts

Whenever you have a question, you can ask one of our 300 experts. They will help you to find the perfect loan. The consulting is always free of charge.

Author image

Contact one of our 300 experts

You can reach us seven days a week between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Find your loan wherever you are

You don't need to make an appointment, you can use the CHECK24 loan comparison whenever you want – comfortably from your own home.

Find your loan whenever you want

Whenever you decide to apply for a loan you can do everything online. There is no need for printed documents. Even signing the loan contract is done digitally.

Get the best offer

With CHECK24 you get offers you won`t find anywhere else. Thanks to our cooperation with a large number of banks, you will receive offers with better conditions than you would find directly with the bank or on other comparison platforms.

CHECK24 advice

Specify the intended use

If you already know that you want to use the credit for a specific purpose, such as buying a car or modernizing your home, do not forget to specify the purpose. Credit institutions will offer you lower interest rates for these special purposes. 

Awards and customer reviews

Our ultimate goal is to make our customers happy. That is why we are constantly working to improve our service. We are very proud that our customers have confirmed the quality of our service by awarding us 4.9 stars on Trustpilot and eKomi – two independent feedback platforms. We are also frequently awarded by financial magazines, independent institutions and various test centres for our excellent advice, friendliness, data security and functionality of the credit comparison.

„vertrauenswürdig direkt unkompliziert‟ 08/2024

Once you have filled in the required information, you will receive personalised offers without engagement. Compare the annual percentage rate (APR) and other options the credit may offer.

Frequently asked questions

Can I apply for a loan if I have a non-German employer?

Yes, you can apply for a loan even if your employer isn’t based in Germany. Whether or not this is accepted depends on the bank.

What is the Schufa score?

The Schufa is the main credit agency in Germany. It collects data about your financial behavior and uses a score to rate your creditworthiness. When you apply for a loan the bank will check your personal Schufa score to decide whether or not to grant you credit.

Important to know: the credit comparison is always neutral. Your Schufa score will not be affected by comparing offers from different banks.

What documents do I need to get a loan?

To get a loan in Germany you will need the following documents:

  • A valid passport with proof of residence or identity card
  • Depending on the bank you need a recent bank statement
  • Proof of income
  • Non-EU citizens: residence permit

If you are using the credit for a specific purpose, you may need additional documents such as a vehicle registration document or proof of ownership of your property.

Is the credit comparison free?

The credit comparison is free of charge. You can use it as often as you like to compare offers and find the best one for you.

How long does it take to get the money?

It depends on the bank and the type of loan how fast you will get the money in your bank account. If it is a “Kredit mit Sofortauszahlung” (instant loan) it may take a few minutes to get your money, if you have to provide additional documents or the loan amount is very high, it may take a few days for the bank to approve the loan.

Can I repay a loan early?

You can repay a regular loan at any time. The bank may charge a fee if you do so. The amount of this fee is regulated by law and can be a maximum of one percent of the remaining debt if the loan is still running for more than twelve months. If the loan is less than twelve months, the fee cannot exceed 0.5 per cent of the remaining debt. It is also possible to make partial unscheduled repayments, while the credit is still open. You can find the exact options and possible fees in your contract with the credit institution.

What kind of credit can I get through CHECK24?

You can compare all types of loans via CHECK24, including:

general instalment loans
compare now
car or other vehicle loan
compare now
debt refinancing
compare now
loans for modernization
compare now
energy saving loans
compare now
instant loan
compare now
Author image
Anna N. Baumgart ()
Online editor finance
For many years Anna tracked down interesting topics as broadcast journalist to entertain listeners and readers. Since 2023 she is writing consumer-oriented texts about financial products and news at CHECK24.
CHECK24 – Germany's biggest comparison platform
Transparent
We offer an overview of prices and services from thousands of providers. And all this with our own comparison calculators.
Free
Our service is free for customers. We are financed by provisions we get from the providers in case of successful contracts.
Trustworthy
Customers can only write reviews after completing the use of a service. Thus you only see authentic customer reviews.
Experienced
Our experts helped more than 15 million customers comparing and saving money since 1999.
