How to use the loan calculator

Depending on what you want to calculate, you have three buttons at the top:



Monatliche Rate = monthly instalment

Kreditbetrag = credit amount

Laufzeit = duration of the loan

You simply enter the data requested and the potential annual percentage rate. In addition to the result you want to calculate, the loan calculator will always show you the total cost of the loan and the amount that you will pay for the interest.