Whether you need money for a car, to pay your movement to a German city or to send it to your loved ones back at home, you can always apply for a loan in Germany. There are a few things you need to know to successfully apply for a loan. With CHECK24 you will find the easiest way to borrow money.
It only takes a few minutes to get a loan online with CHECK24. Just follow these steps.
To get a loan you only need to fill in some information about your financial situation and personal details. You can also connect your online banking account to fill in this information automatically.
After a few seconds you will see the loan offers from different banks, that match your data. Compare the offers and choose the loan that suits you best.
Complete the loan by uploading the needed documents, signing the contract and identifying yourself, all digitally. Once the bank has approved the loan, you will receive the money in your bank account.
To find the perfect loan you can check which conditions suit you best. Use our free loan calculator to find out the impact of different parameters such as the interest rate or the duration of a loan. For example, you can see that the monthly payment will increase if you reduce the term of your loan. At the same time, you pay less interest.
Depending on what you want to calculate, you have three buttons at the top:
You simply enter the data requested and the potential annual percentage rate. In addition to the result you want to calculate, the loan calculator will always show you the total cost of the loan and the amount that you will pay for the interest.
To apply for a loan in Germany you must fulfil at least the following conditions:
Depending on the type of loan you want to apply for, you may need to provide additional documentation.
EU Citizens must meet the same requirements as German citizens. They must be resident in Germany and have a German bank account.
As a non-EU citizen, you will also need to show proof of your residence permit. This is a card similar to an identity card, that also contains information about the conditions of your stay in Germany. Like every borrower, you also need to have a residence in Germany, which you can prove with your registration certificate. You will need a German bank account to pay and debit your loan.
When you apply for a credit, you must proof your identity. This can be done using VideoIdent or SofortIdent. All international passports are accepted as proof of identity. Along with the passport you need a registration certificate. VideoIdent also offers an English-speaking contact person to guide you through the process.
If you already know that you want to use the credit for a specific purpose, such as buying a car or modernizing your home, do not forget to specify the purpose. Credit institutions will offer you lower interest rates for these special purposes.
Once you have filled in the required information, you will receive personalised offers without engagement. Compare the annual percentage rate (APR) and other options the credit may offer.
Yes, you can apply for a loan even if your employer isn’t based in Germany. Whether or not this is accepted depends on the bank.
The Schufa is the main credit agency in Germany. It collects data about your financial behavior and uses a score to rate your creditworthiness. When you apply for a loan the bank will check your personal Schufa score to decide whether or not to grant you credit.
Important to know: the credit comparison is always neutral. Your Schufa score will not be affected by comparing offers from different banks.
To get a loan in Germany you will need the following documents:
If you are using the credit for a specific purpose, you may need additional documents such as a vehicle registration document or proof of ownership of your property.
It depends on the bank and the type of loan how fast you will get the money in your bank account. If it is a “Kredit mit Sofortauszahlung” (instant loan) it may take a few minutes to get your money, if you have to provide additional documents or the loan amount is very high, it may take a few days for the bank to approve the loan.
You can repay a regular loan at any time. The bank may charge a fee if you do so. The amount of this fee is regulated by law and can be a maximum of one percent of the remaining debt if the loan is still running for more than twelve months. If the loan is less than twelve months, the fee cannot exceed 0.5 per cent of the remaining debt. It is also possible to make partial unscheduled repayments, while the credit is still open. You can find the exact options and possible fees in your contract with the credit institution.
You can compare all types of loans via CHECK24, including:
